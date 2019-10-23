|
|
Dr. Dennis J. Niswonger, Psy. D, age 78 of Homer Glen. Kind and loving husband of Maureen (nee Bohan). Loving father of Thomas (Shelly) and Denise (Delin) Johnson. Dear grandfather of Amanda (Robert) Tilden, Megan Niswonger, Ethan, Evan and Erin Johnson. Great-grandfather of Sadie, Aubrie and Tres Tilden, brother of William (Billie) Niswonger and Janna (Charles) Gardner and many nieces and nephews. Survived by his precious service dog "Annie". Dr. Denny touched lives during his life's journey as a cowboy, tool and die maker, teacher, ComEd manager and his utmost contribution was his work as a clinical psychologist. He loved working with teens and the elderly. He enjoyed travelling, skiing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. Funeral Friday 9:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10am. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. Former board member of The Center of Palos Park and various professional organizations. In lieu of flowers donations to The Center of Palos Park or Crisis Center for South Suburbia. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019