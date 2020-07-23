1/1
Dennis J. Sheehan
Dennis J. Sheehan, age 86, US Korean War Army Veteran passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Kann); loving father of Denis, Virginia (Stephen) Lacke, Jacqueline (Will) Reinhart, Brian (Angela) and Terrence (Kristin) Sheehan; cherished grandfather of Dennis, Michael, Stephen, Bridgette, Liam, Mary Clare, Caelan, Brendan, Mary Kate, Daniel and Caitlin; dear brother of Mary Margaret (the late Thomas) Doyle; fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Dennis was a proud past parishioner of Visitation Parish and a loyal alumnus of St. Rita High School and Loyola University. He was a longtime teacher and Chairman of the History department at De La Salle Institute. He will truly be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Queen of Martyrs Church. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Queen of Martyrs Church will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 125 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Fund or St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
7084254500
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the family of Mr. Sheahan. He was a great teacher and leader at DeLaSalle. He was my friend and I will miss him
Patrick Huels
DeLaSalle Class of 1967
Patrick Huels
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are all better for having known Mr. Sheehan, and the world became a better place with him in it. Prayers are for him and his family. May he enjoy his eternal reward.
Mike Chmiel
Student
July 23, 2020
Mr. Sheehan left a lasting memory on all who walked through the doors at "D". He will be remembered as an enthusiastic educator, showed care and compassion for all he taught and was instrumental in molding boys into men.
He would refer to my father as the "big German," and would joke with me and my brother that if we didn't get our school work done, the "big German" will have us doing "double time in the yard"....and he was right, he did.
My thoughts and prayers are with the Sheehan family.

-Tim Schneider '91
Tim Schneider
Student
July 23, 2020
Mr. Sheehan left De La Salle and the world a better place, leading by example.

Roger Stewart, Class of 1974
Student
July 23, 2020
"No guts, no glory." Straighten up & fly right Meteor." A couple of the many memories of Mr. Sheehan. Rest in Peace General.
Ted Morgan
Student
July 23, 2020
May Mr. Sheehan Rest in Peace. His class always a pleasure for me, he was convinced the great RAF flying ace in WWII Paddy Finucane was my cousin. I am sure the Perpetual Light will shine upon him

Jim Finucane Class of 1980.
Jim Finucane
Student
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Chet Klovas class of 1971.
Chet Klovas
Student
July 23, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the family. Mr. Sheehan was a fantastic history teacher. I can still hear his voice saying "LOCK AND LOAD". Educators like him are few and far between.
Kenneth J. Tokarz, Class of 1974
Student
July 23, 2020
Great history teacher, great guy.
Barry Ecklund
Student
July 23, 2020
Sympathies to his family. He influenced many young men at DLS. He was a good man. God Bless his soul.
Michael Pietryla, Class of 1969
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mr. Sheehan was a great teacher - we were all ears when he would say " Listen up gang - story time!" He was an inspiration and a major factor why I went into education
Joe Wargin '65
Student
July 23, 2020
I'm so sad to hear of the passing of Mr. Sheehan. He was truly loved by all who had the pleasure of being taught by him at "The Institute." May he rest in peace.
Brendan Perner
July 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy. My dad and mom, Jack and Therese Goldrick, lived around the corner from Dennis for a short time. Dennis often stopped to visit with them, making them feel so welcome in Q of M.
Monica Carey
Neighbor
