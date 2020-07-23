Dennis J. Sheehan, age 86, US Korean War Army Veteran passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Kann); loving father of Denis, Virginia (Stephen) Lacke, Jacqueline (Will) Reinhart, Brian (Angela) and Terrence (Kristin) Sheehan; cherished grandfather of Dennis, Michael, Stephen, Bridgette, Liam, Mary Clare, Caelan, Brendan, Mary Kate, Daniel and Caitlin; dear brother of Mary Margaret (the late Thomas) Doyle; fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Dennis was a proud past parishioner of Visitation Parish and a loyal alumnus of St. Rita High School and Loyola University. He was a longtime teacher and Chairman of the History department at De La Salle Institute. He will truly be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Queen of Martyrs Church. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Queen of Martyrs Church will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 125 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Fund or St. Jude's Children Hospital.