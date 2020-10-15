Dennis J. Siena, 78, passed peacefully with loved ones around him on Oct. 10, 2020. He is survived by his children Sheryl (Brian) Vlk, Pete (Leila), Dave (Karen) and Dennis (Elizabeth) Siena, and his 11 grandchildren. He was a dear brother to Maureen Grabowski. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Siena and his parents Secondo and Mary Siena. After graduating college, Dennis served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for six years. He worked in various accounting positions until he started his own accounting firm which he led for 37 years. Interment will be private.





