Dennis "Dan" Sullivan, 86, most recently of Lake Zurich, IL. Dan passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was born in Chicago to Denny and Nellie Sullivan, raised on the West side and graduated from St. Philips High School. He had a long successful sales career in the vending industry. Proud father and grandfather, Dan raised 6 children in Park Ridge and was very involved with youth hockey. He was a lifelong Chicago Blackhawks fan and former hockey referee who was inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004. He is survived by his former wife, Mary (nee Morris) Sullivan, children; Cathy (Scott) Kaminski, Dan (Lisa), Jim (Susan), Steve, Colleen (Tom) Stevens; Grandchildren; Krissi, Michael, Nikki, Danny, Sean, Patrick, Robert, Thomas, Jake and Jessi. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Bob and his wife Sharon. A private service will be held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home in Park Ridge and interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Sign Dan's guestbook at www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.