Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
For more information about
Dennis Morrissey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Morrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis James Morrissey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis James Morrissey Obituary
Dennis James Morrissey, Ret. Cook County Circuit Court Judge. Cherished husband and best friend of Cheryl Kolomay. Long fought battle of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Loving father of James (Emily), Kevin, Bridget (Colin) Tracey, Sean and the late Patrick. Mother of his children Mary Morrissey. Devoted grandfather of Jack and Erin. Beloved son of the late John and Jewel Morrissey. Dearest brother of Anne (John) Neuman. Dear brother-in-law of John (Connie) Kolomay. Son-in-law to Richard (Ret. C.F.D.) and the late Patricia Kolomay. Uncle to Louise, Michelle, and Michael. Best friend and protector Seamus. Special thank you to Dr. Lev-Weissberg and to APN Michael Fressola. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. to Our Lady of Victory Church. Mass 11:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 – 9:00 pm. Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers donation to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, or the Pulmonary Hypertension Association appreciated. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malec & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now