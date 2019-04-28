|
Dennis James Morrissey, Ret. Cook County Circuit Court Judge. Cherished husband and best friend of Cheryl Kolomay. Long fought battle of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Loving father of James (Emily), Kevin, Bridget (Colin) Tracey, Sean and the late Patrick. Mother of his children Mary Morrissey. Devoted grandfather of Jack and Erin. Beloved son of the late John and Jewel Morrissey. Dearest brother of Anne (John) Neuman. Dear brother-in-law of John (Connie) Kolomay. Son-in-law to Richard (Ret. C.F.D.) and the late Patricia Kolomay. Uncle to Louise, Michelle, and Michael. Best friend and protector Seamus. Special thank you to Dr. Lev-Weissberg and to APN Michael Fressola. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. to Our Lady of Victory Church. Mass 11:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 – 9:00 pm. Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers donation to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, or the Pulmonary Hypertension Association appreciated. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019