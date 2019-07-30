|
Dennis Joe Spivey, Merrillville, IN age 63 of Merrillville, IN passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019
Danny was precedent in death by the love of his life-wife, Meretta Spivey, both parents, sisters- Lorraine Hobson and Denise Ross, brothers- Charles Kirkwood, Earl Kirkwood, and David Spivey Jr.
Danny attended Gary Community School Corporation. He was employed by Symon Steel Corporation, Des Plaines, IL where he won many awards for his work performance. Everyone who knew Danny, knows how deep his love was for fixing cars, being in his garage, playing his old school music and watching his favorite TV shows (Mash and Gun Smoke). He could also be found singing his favorite Christmas song year-round-Silent Night.
Danny leaves to cherish and to carry on his memory, four children -Jacob Spivey (Tasha), Dennis Donta Spivey, daughters-Crystal (Nakia)Hutch, and Latrice Jones Edward. Eighteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sisters-Debra Grady, Kathy (Ercell) Hotchkins, and Sheila Spivey; brothers, Lamont Shelton, Patrick Kirkwood James Rhabb; sister-in-law Patricia Bush; brother-in-law Lawrence (Sharon) Batiste, Andrew (Kathy) Taylor, and James Taylor; god brother William "Chucky" Newsome, close friend Jerry Evans and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends
Visitation Friday August 2 , 2019 from 12-7, Family hour 7 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00a.m. All services at Smith, Bizzell, Warner Funeral Home 4205 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019