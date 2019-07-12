Home

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2415
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
Dennis John weiner


1946 - 2019
Downers Grove:

Dennis John Weiner

Dennis John Weiner, 72 of Downers Grove, passed away at 8:55 am Tuesday July 9, 2019 at his home in Downers Grove, IL.

Dennis was born on July 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. He married Janet Maxeiner in 1974 in Bellwood, IL. They were happily married for 45 years.

Dennis is survived by his spouse, Janet, his daughters Morgan (Ted) Xoxakos and Susan (Matt) Mowry.

Dennis grew up in Chicago, IL. After High School, he served 4 years in the Army and on getting out, he started working with Computers and retired from Bearing Headquarters after 30 years.

His Funeral service will at 11:00 am Saturday July 13, 2019 at Calvert Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. As the service is out of town, a memorial service will be held locally at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Child & Family Agency, 1530 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. 60187

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
