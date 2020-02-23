|
|
Dennis "Skip" Kopala, age 71, of Grayslake. Beloved husband of Nancy for 33 years. Loving dad of Danny Kopala, and the late James Kopala. Dear brother of Walter "Kuppy" (Joy), Debbie, and Darrin. Son of the late Walter and Evelyn Kopala. Skip was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed trap shooting, and was dubbed the Chicago Food Connoisseur by his family. He will be greatly missed by all. Interment will be private, and take place at a later date. For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020