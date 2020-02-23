Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127

Dennis Kopala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Kopala Obituary
Dennis "Skip" Kopala, age 71, of Grayslake. Beloved husband of Nancy for 33 years. Loving dad of Danny Kopala, and the late James Kopala. Dear brother of Walter "Kuppy" (Joy), Debbie, and Darrin. Son of the late Walter and Evelyn Kopala. Skip was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed trap shooting, and was dubbed the Chicago Food Connoisseur by his family. He will be greatly missed by all. Interment will be private, and take place at a later date. For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now