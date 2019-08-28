|
|
Dennis M. Day, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Jean nee Curran Day. Loving father of Jennifer (Daryn) Lowman Day & Patrick (Anne) Day. Cherished grandfather of Lucy, James & Maureen. Dear brother of David (Debbie) Day & the late Donald Day. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Retired after 36 years of service to Little Company of Mary Hospital. Family will meet friends & neighbors Friday at St Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave, Evergreen Park for mass at 10 am. Inurnment private. Visitation Thursday from 3 pm until 9 pm, at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St in Oak Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Little Company of Mary Hospice, 9800 Southwest Highway, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, are appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019