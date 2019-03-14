|
Dennis M. Kleper, 70. Beloved husband of Ann-Louise Kleper nee Foreman. Loving father of Adam (Stacy) Levine and Lara (Josef) Zeigler. Proud grandfather of Aidan and Farrah Levine and Cybil and Paulina Zeigler. Dear brother of Wendy Kleper and brother-in-law of Susan (Stephen) Jordan and Robert Foreman. Cherished uncle of Stephanie (Daniel) Dancey, Arthur Entratter, Alex Entratter, Sarah (Jon) Rosenson, Noah Jordan and Sam Foreman and great uncle of Molly Rosenson. Service Sunday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Zion Gardens. Memorials to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org or CJE SeniorLife, 3003 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.cje.net would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019