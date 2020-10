In loving memory of an irreplaceable son, brother, Godfather, uncle, great uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. We cannot believe it has been a year without you. We miss and think of you every day. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God called you home.



Love always,



Your family and friends





