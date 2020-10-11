Mike died at his home in Hockinson, WA on October 2, 2020 from lung cancer. He was born May 16, 1944, in Evanston IL to Mike and Betty Donovan and grew up in Rogers Park and Wilmette where he graduated from Loyola Academy. A graduate of Marquette and Carnegie Mellon Universities, he worked in a variety of registered professional engineering roles in the metal production and metal working industry in Pittsburgh and Chicago before moving to Washington.
Survived by Marilee (Ivers), his wife of 55 years, son Stephen (Lynn) of Milton GA and daughter Kathryn Burton (David) of Battle Ground WA, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, brothers John (Jan) and Brian (Connie) Donovan, and sister Nancy Kane, and many other family and friends.
Celebration of Life planned for May 2021. For more information and to leave condolences, www.evergreenmemorialgardens.com