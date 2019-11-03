|
Dennis Minsky, beloved husband of the late Sandra Sue Minsky. Loving father of Michelle (Scott) Kolb. Proud grandfather of Avery and Logan. Graveside service Tuesday, 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park (Section V, Mt. Moriah ), 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Memorials contributions may be made to , 820 Davis St., Ste. 400, Evanston, IL 60201, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals –Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019