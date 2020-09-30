1/2
Dennis O'Hare Sr.
Dennis J. O'Hare, Sr. retired CPD and Navy Veteran, age 92 of Oak Lawn passed away September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Fleming); devoted father of Denise (Bill) Rush, Dennis Jr. (Judy); Lynn (Stan) Kawczynski, and Nancy (Marty) Herbeck; loving grandfather of Sean (Amie) Rush, Stacy Rush, Kerry Esquivel, Ryan (Jessica) O'Hare, Jennifer O'Hare, Kaitlyn (Christopher) Ryske, Phillip Kawczynski, Connor and Riley Herbeck; big papa of Cory, Sara, Cael, Allen Jr., Kadee, and Izaak; fond brother to Patricia (the late James, retired CPD) Cesak, Mary Margaret (the late Robert, retired CFD) Stevens, Kathleen (John) O'Connell, Eileen (Ed) Farnan, the late Arthur, the late Jack, retired CFD (Catherine), the late Thomas, retired CPD, the late William, and the late Gerald (Mary Ann); loving son of the late Arthur and Margaret (nee Lavery); cherished brother-in-law to the late William, retired CFD, (the late Jeanne) Fleming, Marilyn Morales, and Bette O'Hare; dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. for family and Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. for family and friends at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Saturday, October 3, 2020 8:30 a.m. for immediate family only, from Curley Funeral Home to St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 8200 S. Kostner, Chicago, 9:30 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial, extended family and friends are to arrive directly at church at 9:15 a.m. A livestream of the Mass is available through the St. Bede the Venerable Parish Facebook Page. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.

For more information: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to U.I. Health Children's Hospital, 1740 W. Taylor Street, 513 W, Chicago, 60612 attention Dana Thornquist, pediatrics, would be appreciated. Please make check payable to The University of Illinois Foundation.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. The Welcome Mat will be rolled out in heaven Dennis, and it had better be a long one, because there are a lot of loved ones waiting to greet you and celebrate your wonderful life. RIP dear cousin.
Helen and Joe Considine
Family
September 29, 2020
One of the nicest, if not the nicest guys, you would ever want to meet. Devoted husband and family man. Losing Dennis is a great loss to many, many people.
Helen and JoevConsidine
Coworker
September 29, 2020
You are HOME my friend. I have good memories of you and Shirley welcoming me into your families. He would always greet me as” How are you son” love ya uncle Dennis. Paul Marciniak
Paul marciniak
Friend
