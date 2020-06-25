Dennis O. Baker, age 68, passed away on June 22, 2020 at his brother Mike's home. For health reasons, he was staying there and, for that, he was eternally grateful. An asthmatic since childhood, he had been struggling for years with his breathing, lung issues and overall declining health which included a diagnosis of Parkinson's at the age of 62. In spite of this he continued to provide comfort and assistance to his mother during her final years.



Dennis was born to Jack and Shirley Baker on December 14, 1951 in the St. Kilian Parish on Chicago's Southside. He attended St. Kilian grammar school and Leo High School. He was outgoing, intelligent and humorous with a mischievous nature that he kept to the very end. He held a number of interesting jobs but seemed to enjoy most his leadership role with his condominium association where he was able to add some stability during rocky times. He produced and hosted a number of public service television shows and even dipped his toes into the political arena and ran for public office. He was a kind and good-hearted soul; a helper to all people. He also enjoyed helping family and friends contest rising property taxes and he was quite successful. Despite his many health issues, he remained cheerful and engaging and would reminisce fondly about childhood friends, events and locations, usually in colorful detail. His goal was to make others smile and laugh. He loved his family deeply and his Catholic faith, which carried him home to his well-earned eternal rest.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. He will be dearly missed by his six siblings; Michael Baker Ret. Det. CPD, Patrick Baker, Daniel Baker, Suzanne Baker Przybylski Ret. CPD, John Baker and Joanne Baker Osborne and by his nieces and nephews, and all those who knew him. Probably, what Dennis would appreciate most of all is a smile and simple, yet sincere prayer in remembrance.



Per his wishes, no public memorial services are planned.





