Dennis O. Gordon, 60, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Linda nee Knotek; loving father of Edward (Courtney) & Elizabeth; dearest grandfather of Oliver; fond brother of Don (Marcia) Gordon, Cheryl (Ben) Kochanski, Charlene (Ed) Mizerka, Christine (Tom) Iacovetti and the late Ralph Gordon; treasured uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. until the time of prayers 10:00 a.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/ Westchester. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Visitation church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst. Interment Chapel Hills Garden West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to at . Info: www.hursen.com or 800-562-0082
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020