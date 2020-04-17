|
Dennis P. Curtin, age 84 of Elmhurst; passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Dennis was a retired Honors English teacher and school counselor in the City of Chicago for over 30 years. He was an inspirational educator to students and family and he touched the lives of hundreds of children by giving them the opportunity to love learning and reach their full potential. Dennis was a true and genuine man, he was loving, kind and generous to a fault. Dennis maintained a sharp wit that always brought laughter and a quality of caring for others that was selfless. Dennis' faith and strength guided him over a very courageous ten year battle with cancer making him an inspiration with his will for life. Dennis was truly loved and adored by his niece, Ann Marie (John) Defino and Patrick (Colleen) and Michael (Mary) Ahern as if they were his own children. Dennis was also truly dedicated to his many nieces and nephews and absolutely adored by his great-nieces and nephews; Dennis was a devoted brother to Mary (the late Ed) Ahern and the late Mike ( the late Judy), John (Carole) and Maurice (Lena) Curtin. He will be missed by all. Services and Interment are Private at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020