Dennis P. Van Mieghem went home to God on August 14th, 2020. After the passing of his beloved wife (Jackie) of 49 years in 2013, he lived with his oldest son, Timothy, two of his grandson's, Timothy and Christopher, and his loyal companion Harley. Dennis was the loving father of Timothy, Tyler (Jennifer) and Caryn (Daniel) O'Sullivan. Devoted grandfather of Timothy, Christopher, Bennett and Lauren Van Mieghem, and Kevin and Michael O'Sullivan. Brother of Paul Van Mieghem. Fond brother-in-law of Jeanette Hook, Jerry Liggett and the late Joe Cary Liggett. Dear Uncle to Lori Fain, Greg and Jeff Van Mieghem, Wes Schulz, Andy Needling, Jill Crist, Jenny Stultz, Ann Marie Colehour and Kathleen Werwath. Dennis was born in Chicago on July 16, 1940. He worked his own way through high school (St. George) and college (University of Illinois). A chaplain's assistant in the Army, Dennis was honorably discharged in 1965. As a Certified Public Accountant, Dennis had a long and distinguished career with KPMG. The self-proclaimed "insurance tax guru", Dennis served clients across the country before retiring in 1998. After retirement, Dennis enjoyed serving on the public company boards of Old Republic and Aegon. Dennis was also extremely generous with his time, serving, often as treasurer, on many charitable boards including the Kalo Foundation, the Park Ridge Fine Arts Society and Northwestern Settlement. In 2012, Dennis was honored as a Community Star by the Park Ridge Chamber of Commerce. For many years, Dennis was also the pro bono tax preparer for many family and friends (he was known to accept wine as payment). He was an avid tennis and card player. Due to Covid-19, services held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwestern Settlement (NUSH), https://northwesternsettlement.org/give/
and Fine Arts Society of Park Ridge, https://www.prfas.org/donations/
