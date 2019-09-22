|
74, of Pt. Charlotte, FL, formerly of Elk Grove Village, & Wheeling, IL, died on Aug 27, 2019. Born in Chicago IL on Aug 27, 1945 to Ross and Sadie (Galorath) McDougald. Married to Nancy (Nunzia Cipriani) McDougald. He had three sons with his 1st spouse, Kathryn (Kania) McDougald: Dennis (Lora) McDougald, Jr., Donald (Linda Schwerzler) and Shawn (Patricia) McDougald. He was a stepfather to Nancy's son, Mark Nieses. He is survived by grandchildren Shannon & Kyle, Kendal, Shelby & Andrea, his brother, Lawrence M (Guadalupe) McDougald, several nieces & nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald (Camille) McDougald. Graduated from Lane Technical H.S. He was an accomplished leader in the grocery business, achieving district & general manager positions. In one of his assignments, he was the guy sent to a store to improve its profitability. He worked at National Tea, A&P, Osco Drug and Walmart. Dennis loved to joke around and have fun. Funeral Service: Saturday, 9/28/2019. Condolences: 10:00 a.m. followed by Catholic Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment at 11:30 a.m., All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., DesPlaines, IL- - -No Flowers, please.
