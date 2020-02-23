Home

Dennis Phillip Wollenberg

Dennis Phillip Wollenberg Obituary
Dennis Phillip Wollenberg, 71, of Geneva, previously of Lisle, IL, lost his battle with FTD, Feb. 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela (Camardo), loving father of Jessica (Joe) Kalas and Alyssa (Greg) Donlan and cherished "Big" Grandpa to John, Landon and Libby. Dear brother to Richard (Mary) and fond brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Lonnie and in-laws Anthony and Virginia. Visitation Thurs. Feb.27, 3-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville. Prayer Service Fri., Feb. 28 at 9:15 AM from the funeral home for a 10 AM Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 820 Division, Lisle. Memorials: University of Chicago Medicine online at: giving.uchicago.edu/dennis-wollenberg. Info: 630/355-0213 or full obit at www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
