Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Dennis R. Kolaski, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 72. Dennis was born on January 6, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Rose and Leon Kolaski. He raised 3 sons Michael, Leon and John Paul.Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Leon and his mother Rose. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children and his brothers Tony, Jerry and Leon along with several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and former spouse Michela Kolaski-Stevens. He loved the world, and the world loved him back. Vietnam War Veteran.Funeral services will be held Saturday March 2 at 1pm, at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126 interment will be private Visitation will be held Friday March 1, from 3-9 pm,. For info (630) 834-1133 or www.pedersenryberg.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019
