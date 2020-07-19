A Jet until his last day, Dennis W. Haggie shuffled off his mortal coil on May 25th, 2020. The favorite child of his dearly departed parents, Dennis menaced Highland Park, Illinois as a youth. A playboy by night and a tradesman by day, Dennis worked for the Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union 73 and later for the Cook County Forest Preserve. A lover of all things culture, art, and nature related, Dennis especially enjoyed music and graced venues everywhere from the Hideout and Buddy Guy's to the Chicago Lyric Opera. Dennis was quick-witted enough to clear entire Jeopardy! categories and equally dapper in a pressed pink polo as he was in plaid. Always Mr. Fun Guy, Denny lived the full spectrum of life-Perrier-Jouët Champagne flutes to jelly jars, riverside at Marina City to the rural Midwest, models from Leo Burnett to a scruffy terrier. Lover to many, foe to few, and generous to a fault, Dennis left us too soon and wanting more-as his favorite show, Seinfeld, did. And just as timeless, Dennis stories will be in mass syndication for years to come. If you were lucky enough to meet him, you'll never forget him. If you shook his hand, you had shaken a lot of other hands. His memory is truly a blessing. He leaves behind many loved ones, especially his spoiled dog, Benji. Pandemic preventing party, visit DennisWHaggie.com
to be posted of prospective dates of proper celebration. "Okay, hang up on me now."