Dennis W. Harast

Dennis W. Harast Obituary
Dennis W. Harast; after a long battle with cancer, he passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dennis enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and his favorite hobbies which included Street Rods, model airplanes and World War II history. He was a proud member of Checkerboard RC Club; beloved husband of Ruth nee Butkovich; amazing father of Beth (David Chiletz) Hannes, Lisa (Robert) Ashe; cherished grandfather and papa of Anthony Hannes and Lilah Ashe; dear brother of Patricia Josephus; also, nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to St. Isaac Jogues Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dennis to Citizens 4 Clean Air (Stop Sterigenics) 7805 Sawyer Road, Darien, Illinois 60561 or www.stopsterigenics.com ,Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 pm. For info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
