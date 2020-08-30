Dennison "Dan" Clements Wise, age 95, passed away at home in Chicago on June 29, 2020.



Beloved husband to Mildred (nee Loferski). Loving father to Corinne (Eiswert), Marilyn (Banks), Denise, Darlene (Horodysky) and Dennison "Dan" Jr. Grandfather to David, the late Scott Eiswert, Nate and Nick as well as a Great-Grandfather. Brother to Quentin "Buck", Andrew "Jack", Sheridan "Shark" and Tom.



Dan was a World War II U.S. Army Combat Veteran serving with the 672nd Amphibian Tractor Battalion at Camp Hood and Fort Ord stateside, and in action at Bougainville, Lingayen Gulf, Manilla, Los Banos Internment Camp and Borneo in the Pacific Theater, 1943-1946. He was a Chicago Police officer and a 44-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, 1946-1990.



A lifelong resident of the Dunham Park area in Chicago, Dan was a staple of his community and was loved and admired by everyone who knew him or by chance happened to run across him on his daily bike rides or walks around the neighborhood. His infectious smile and eternal optimism will be greatly missed by all.





