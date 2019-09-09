Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1S314 Summit Ave. Oakbrook,
Terrace, IL
View Map
1925 - 2019
Deno Moroni Obituary
Deno Moroni, age 94 of Oak Brook, Ilinois passed away on September 7, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1925 in Lucca, Italy to Guilio and Sofia Moroni. Loving husband of 46 years to Erana; Beloved father of Dean (Victoria) Moroni, John (Margie) Moroni, Gina (Jack) Giannini and Mark (Jaimii) Moroni; cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Liz), Michele, Michael, Jonathon, Stefanie, Sofia, Tommy, Mario (Jaclyn) and Frank (Antonietta).

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 3 to 8pm and Wednesday from 9 to 9:30am at Chapel Hill Garden West Funeral Home, Oak Brook Terrace, IL.

Funeral mass Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10am at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave. Oakbrook, Terrace, IL. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Heart Asscociation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 9, 2019
