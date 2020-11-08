Derek J. Warner, age 60, of Plainfield, October 31, 2020. Derek is survived by his Loving wife Catherine "Carrie" nee Donohue Warner of 33 years. Derek was a Devoted father of Matthew and Marisa Warner and a Beloved son of Fred and the late Olga Warner. He is Lovingly remembered by his sister DeMara (Gary) Urban. He was also brother in law to Sally Pearson, Patrick (Christine) and Michael (Jennette) Donohue. He was a Loving uncle to Sara (Christian) Tolzman, Jonathan (Melissa) Donohue, Nick (Leah) Pearson, Kirstyn and Kyle Urban, Patrick, Shane, Ryan and Shaelyn Donohue and a great uncle to eight. Derek was a dear friend to many and will be remembered fondly for his quick wit, humor and genuine love of life. He was an employee of Jewel Foods for over 35 years, most recently at 95th and Route 59 in Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. Interment will be private. Derek was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan and season ticket holder since 1986. Memorials to "Bears Care" www.cgiving.org/donate/bearscare. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
.