Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Glascott's Saloon
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Jason Young


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Derek Jason Young Obituary
Derek Young, age 43, of Chicago, IL unexpectedly passed on June 19th, 2019. Derek was born on Sept. 18th, 1975 in Tampa, FL and grew up in Westmont, IL. He attended Downers Grove South High School and graduated from the College of Wooster in 1997. He went on to achieve a master's degree from Roosevelt University in 2007. Derek worked as a teacher for the Chicago Public School system. Derek is survived by his loving daughter Rena, his mother Kathryn L. Young, his father Stephen C. Young, his brothers Stephen, Spencer, and Stewart, along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. A celebration of life event will be held at Glascott's Saloon on Sunday (June 30) at 2:00pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.