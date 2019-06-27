|
|
Derek Young, age 43, of Chicago, IL unexpectedly passed on June 19th, 2019. Derek was born on Sept. 18th, 1975 in Tampa, FL and grew up in Westmont, IL. He attended Downers Grove South High School and graduated from the College of Wooster in 1997. He went on to achieve a master's degree from Roosevelt University in 2007. Derek worked as a teacher for the Chicago Public School system. Derek is survived by his loving daughter Rena, his mother Kathryn L. Young, his father Stephen C. Young, his brothers Stephen, Spencer, and Stewart, along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. A celebration of life event will be held at Glascott's Saloon on Sunday (June 30) at 2:00pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019