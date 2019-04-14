Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Desi Grayes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Desi Grayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desi A. Grayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Desi A. Grayes Obituary
Desi A. Grayes, beloved wife of Alex H. Grayes; loving mother of Valerie (Douglas) Trabaris, Andrew (Dolores) Keys and Roger (Kathleen) Keys; loving grandmother of Mindy, Brandon, George, Diana, Nicolette, Doria, Christian,Valerie and Lauren.Proud of her heritage, Desi was fun loving and a warm woman who loved her family dearly.Visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025 (corner of Wagner Road and Lake Avenue).Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church.Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now