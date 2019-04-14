|
Desi A. Grayes, beloved wife of Alex H. Grayes; loving mother of Valerie (Douglas) Trabaris, Andrew (Dolores) Keys and Roger (Kathleen) Keys; loving grandmother of Mindy, Brandon, George, Diana, Nicolette, Doria, Christian,Valerie and Lauren.Proud of her heritage, Desi was fun loving and a warm woman who loved her family dearly.Visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025 (corner of Wagner Road and Lake Avenue).Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church.Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019