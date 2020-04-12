|
Desiree DiFoggio was born on February 9, 1992. After 28 beautiful and lively years, she passed away on March 31, 2020. Desiree was an actress, musician, walking encyclopedia, shoulder to lean on and inspiration to those she touched.
She was the beloved daughter of Vita DiFoggio & the late Michael DiFoggio; loving sister of Jessica & Anthony DiFoggio; treasured niece of Lisa, Terry, & Anthony Montesano, James & Mario DiFoggio, the late Daniel DiFoggio & the late Elizabeth DiFoggio; adored granddaughter of the late Dolores & Anthony Montesano, the late Michael DiFoggio, the late Bernadette DiFoggio, & Jill DiFoggio. She was a great cousin and friend to many.
Desiree will be remembered as a fierce defender of her friends and family, and as a wild and free spirit.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 & for the safety of the family & community, visitation & funeral services will be held privately. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020