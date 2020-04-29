|
Desmond Peter Curran, age 81, native of Athenry, County Galway, Ireland; Devoted husband for 56 years of the late Mary Pat (nee Tansey); Loving father of Desmond (Patty), Michael (Mary Pat), Fr. Brendan and Richard (Cortney); Proud grandfather of Kathleen, Bridget, Deirdre, Jack, Maggie, Christopher and Sean; Dear brother of the late Martin (Noreen), the late Pat (late Mary), the late May (late Paddy) O'Brien, the late Peggy (late James) Anderson, the late Vera (late Timmie) Mitchell, the late John (Anne), the late Tom (late Margaret), the late Sr. Clare Marie O.P., Sr. Agnes R.S.M. and Irene (P.J.) Fitzgibbon; Dear brother-in-law, uncle and a friend to many. Desmond believed that the most important thing in life was a commitment to faith, family, and friends. His life's work as a builder, his unwavering devotion to his family and support of charitable causes reflected his philosophy. Due to the current public health situation, services will be limited to immediate family only. A livestreamed liturgy will be held at www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at 12:30 pm. A public celebration of Desmond's life will be held on another day. In lieu of flowers, donations to Almost Home Kids and The Dominicans - Province of St. Albert the Great would be most appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors. Information may be obtained at 708-425-3700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020