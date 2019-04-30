Devera "Devy" Hollander, nee Friedman, age 83, beloved wife for 63 years of George; loving mother of Michael (Sharon Dunham) Hollander, Betsy (Dale Hangelbrauck) Czyzewicz, and Karen Chandler; adored grandmother of Erik (Alexandra) Hollander, Kathryn (fiancé Jon Ahlstrom) Hollander, Suzanne Fischer, Anna and Lauren Chandler; proud great grandmother of Mason and Maggie Ahlstrom and Marissa Fischer. Devera taught 2nd grade in Chicago for five years. Her most wonderful quality was that – if she knew you more than casually – she knew your husband, parents, children, brothers and sisters – whether or not she had ever met them – not just their names, but whatever was going on in their lives the last time she talked to you – and she'd ask you how that turned out. That was only possible because of her remarkable memory, but her memory was not the reason for that quality. The reason was that – if she cared about you – she really cared about everyone you cared about. Service Wednesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hadassah, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 will be appreciated. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary