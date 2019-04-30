Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Devera Hollander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devera "Devy" Hollander

Obituary Condolences

Devera "Devy" Hollander Obituary
Devera "Devy" Hollander, nee Friedman, age 83, beloved wife for 63 years of George; loving mother of Michael (Sharon Dunham) Hollander, Betsy (Dale Hangelbrauck) Czyzewicz, and Karen Chandler; adored grandmother of Erik (Alexandra) Hollander, Kathryn (fiancé Jon Ahlstrom) Hollander, Suzanne Fischer, Anna and Lauren Chandler; proud great grandmother of Mason and Maggie Ahlstrom and Marissa Fischer. Devera taught 2nd grade in Chicago for five years. Her most wonderful quality was that – if she knew you more than casually – she knew your husband, parents, children, brothers and sisters – whether or not she had ever met them – not just their names, but whatever was going on in their lives the last time she talked to you – and she'd ask you how that turned out. That was only possible because of her remarkable memory, but her memory was not the reason for that quality. The reason was that – if she cared about you – she really cared about everyone you cared about. Service Wednesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hadassah, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 will be appreciated. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now