Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King
1501 S. Main St.
Lombard, IL
Devola Olson
Devola Olson, nee Rich, age 99, of Colorado, formerly of Lombard. WWII veteran. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Olson; loving mother of Richard, Michael (Donna), and the late Philip Olson; devoted grandmother of Kelly (Ludo) Connan and Stephanie (Zak) Reeser; great-grandmother of Augustus and Thaddeus Reeser; fond sister of Dalton and Darol Rich; aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, August 26th, 4-7pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15am from the funeral home to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL, 60607, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
