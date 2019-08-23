|
Devola Olson, nee Rich, age 99, of Colorado, formerly of Lombard. WWII veteran. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Olson; loving mother of Richard, Michael (Donna), and the late Philip Olson; devoted grandmother of Kelly (Ludo) Connan and Stephanie (Zak) Reeser; great-grandmother of Augustus and Thaddeus Reeser; fond sister of Dalton and Darol Rich; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Monday, August 26th, 4-7pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15am from the funeral home to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL, 60607, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019