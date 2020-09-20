1/
Devon Andrew Ellis
1985 - 2020
Devon Andrew Ellis of Las Vegas, NV formerly of Forest Park, age 35. Dear son of the late James J. and Andrea (Cannon) Ellis. Devoted nephew of Mo (Tom), Tom (Dorothy), Nec, Danny (Laurie), Bobby (Pam) and the late William. Cherished by his love Myrhissa, cousins and many friends. He lived his life to the fullest and had a way of connecting to everyone he met and making a lasting impression. Devon will always be in our hearts. A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Infant Church, 1600 Newcastle, Westchester, IL. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all who plan to attend must register with the family no later than September 22, 2020). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
