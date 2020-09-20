Devon Andrew Ellis of Las Vegas, NV formerly of Forest Park, age 35. Dear son of the late James J. and Andrea (Cannon) Ellis. Devoted nephew of Mo (Tom), Tom (Dorothy), Nec, Danny (Laurie), Bobby (Pam) and the late William. Cherished by his love Myrhissa, cousins and many friends. He lived his life to the fullest and had a way of connecting to everyone he met and making a lasting impression. Devon will always be in our hearts. A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Infant Church, 1600 Newcastle, Westchester, IL. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all who plan to attend must register with the family no later than September 22, 2020). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.