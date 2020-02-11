Home

Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colette Church
Devon Dolores Conroy


1990 - 2020
Devon Dolores Conroy Obituary
Devon Dolores Conroy, 29, of Rolling Meadows, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born March 16, 1990 in Des Plaines. Devon was the daughter of David and Lecia Conroy; sister of Rachel Conroy; and granddaughter of Roy and Shelby Moore and the late Joseph and Dolores Conroy. Visitation Thursday from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Friday, prayers 9:30 am at chapel processing to St. Colette Church, mass 10 am. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Berner-Garde Foundation, Inc. Berner-Garde Treasurer, 1922 Cherry Lane, Johnstown, CO 80534. Information (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
