Devon Dolores Conroy, 29, of Rolling Meadows, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born March 16, 1990 in Des Plaines. Devon was the daughter of David and Lecia Conroy; sister of Rachel Conroy; and granddaughter of Roy and Shelby Moore and the late Joseph and Dolores Conroy. Visitation Thursday from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Friday, prayers 9:30 am at chapel processing to St. Colette Church, mass 10 am. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Berner-Garde Foundation, Inc. Berner-Garde Treasurer, 1922 Cherry Lane, Johnstown, CO 80534. Information (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020