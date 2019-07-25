Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beyond 4 Walls Church
875 S. Lake Street
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Beyond 4 Walls Church
875 S. Lake Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeVon Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeVon Shonte Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeVon Shonte Tucker Obituary
DeVon Shonte Tucker "Chilly D" age 44 of Gary, IN/Milwaukee, WI departed this life Wednesday July 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Cheryl Lynn Tucker and Vernon L. Johnson. He is survived by loving grandmother Lou Ford-Cole; daughter Niyah Tucker of Gary, IN; 4 sons DeVonte, Deberyion, Deantae and Daquarius; brother Kalvin Ford and sister Mia Tucker both of Gary, IN; We love you dearly, you'll always and forever be in our hearts. Visitation Monday July 29, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at Beyond 4 Walls Church 875 S. Lake Street. Rev. W. Maurice White officiating. Interment Oak hill Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now