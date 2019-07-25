|
DeVon Shonte Tucker "Chilly D" age 44 of Gary, IN/Milwaukee, WI departed this life Wednesday July 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Cheryl Lynn Tucker and Vernon L. Johnson. He is survived by loving grandmother Lou Ford-Cole; daughter Niyah Tucker of Gary, IN; 4 sons DeVonte, Deberyion, Deantae and Daquarius; brother Kalvin Ford and sister Mia Tucker both of Gary, IN; We love you dearly, you'll always and forever be in our hearts. Visitation Monday July 29, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at Beyond 4 Walls Church 875 S. Lake Street. Rev. W. Maurice White officiating. Interment Oak hill Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019