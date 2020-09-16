Devora Budnick, 62, of Chicago, died after a heroic battle with cancer on September 14, 2020 . Loving wife of David Casalino for 28 years and devoted mother of her dear daughter, Kaila Casalino. Daughter of Rachel Budnick (Gleich) and Rabbi Chayim Budnick and sister of Ari Budnick, all of blessed memory. Daughter-in-law of Donald and Connie Casalino, sister-in-law of Ron and Teresa Casalino, and aunt of Stevie and Armand Casalino. Devora had a career in the advertising industry and rose to the position of producer. She was a loving, dedicated wife and mother. She was an artist and a best friend. She was a woman of kindness, courage, wisdom, perseverance and love. Her joyous, youthful spirit and zest for life will be dearly remembered. Private service. May her memory be for a blessing. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors.





