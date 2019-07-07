Home

Diana Bauer nee Van Skike. Beloved wife of Peter "Skip" Bauer. Loving mother of Donald (Janet), Michael (Frank), Karen (Dan) McCarthy and Steven (Cathy). Dear grandmother of Jean, Michelle, Shannon, Mike, Erin, Kelly and Tim Bauer and Megan, Matthew, Sean and Riley McCarthy. Great-grandmother of Claire, Khole, Faith, Declan, Carolina, Bianca and Genevieve. Memorial visitation Tues 5-8pm at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Rd. Interment private For Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
