Diana Bloem, nee Miller. Tolerant wife of Delmar Bloem. Loving mother of Michael (Rebecca), Bryn, and Carrie (Wesley). Beloved "Nana" to Madelynn, Allison, Owen, Blake and Whitney. Teacher of young children, protector of animals, culinary artist and collector of treasured friendships. Proud donor of more than 6000 hours of volunteer service in over 34 years as part of her passionate commitment to Northwest Community Hospital. Visitation 9 AM, Saturday, January 18, Smith-Cochran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, until the time of the memorial service, 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northwest Community Hospital Foundation, 800 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 or https://www.nch.org/about-nch/nch-foundation/ways-to-give. Funeral info 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020