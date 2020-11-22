Diana Hunter, 1933-2020, died at home in Skokie November 14 after an active career in civic and political affairs for over fifty years. For most of her professional life, she was an elected member of the Board of the Skokie Public Library, serving as President from 1980 – 1998. In 1983, she was honored as Trustee of the Year by the American Library Association. Diana took pride in the Library's numerous recognitions including the National Medal awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services in 2008. Her springboard to civic engagement was as President of the Skokie League of Women Voters in the late sixties and she remained active in the State League. Other leadership posts included coordinating the 1970 Decennial Census for Skokie, Evanston and Wilmette; serving on the Executive Committee of the Niles Township Democratic Organization; and as President of the 10th Congressional District Democratic Women from 1978 – 80. She was a candidate for Cook County Commissioner in 1974, running to give voice to suburban residents. Endorsed by major Chicago newspapers and the Independent Voters of Illinois, she went on the road, speaking to groups throughout the County, and garnered the most votes of twelve suburban candidates, but still came up short of election. She continued to ply her talents in marketing and legislative affairs in other roles, including serving on the Board of the Illinois Humanities Council from 1989 – 1995. Diana was born in Menominee, Michigan, in 1933, and derived her sense of community from life on the Upper Peninsula. She studied marketing and sociology at the University of Wisconsin, before heading to Chicago to find work in the big city. Living in a boarding house for single women, she met Harry Hunter on a blind date, fell in love, and they were married in 1955. Together, they enjoyed their Scotty dogs, the theatre, cinema, and travel, returning often to London and to Coronado, California. When she wanted to go on a safari in Kenya and to visit Cuba, Harry was not interested, but gave his blessing for her to take off with a female friend on the adventures. Diana was a volunteer docent at the Lincoln Park Zoo for more than twenty years and also volunteered at the Mitchell Museum of the American Indians in Evanston. She was a life member of the Art Institute, and an appreciative subscriber and generous patron of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Diana was preceded in death by her father Ferdie Davis, mother Lillian Lessin Davis, brother Arvin, and her beloved husband Harry. A celebration of Diana's life will be held at a future date when such gatherings are possible. Contributions may be made in her name to The Skokie Public Library, skokielibrary.info
or The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, ilholocaustmuseum.org
. For information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.