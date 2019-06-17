|
Cervenka , Diana Diana Cervenka, nee Fontani, age 82; beloved wife of Ronald Cervenka; loving mother of Scott (Sharon) Cervenka, Christine Ortega, Laura (Walter) Bushie and Robyn (Patrick) Zirkelbach; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Michaela, and David Ortega, Joshua and Zachary Cervenka and great-grandmother of Charlie Ortega; dear sister of the late Albert Fontani and Maria McNerney. Visitation Tuesday, June 18th, 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29th 10:00AM until time of Service 11:00AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , are appreciated. 630/968-1000 or
