Diana Elizabeth Schalk


1992 - 2020
Diana Elizabeth Schalk Obituary
10/6/92 - 1/29/20. On 1/29/20, Diana died in a car accident. Surviving relatives: father Raymond Schalk, mother Mary Barrett, sister Jaqueline Barrett, brother Brian Schalk, McMann family: uncle Pat, aunt Jean, cousin Carly. Interment private. Surely Diana was and is the light and anchor to all those she knew. To honor Diana, no goodbyes, just see you later. Donations in her name to charities of your choice. May God grant her to Rest In Peace. [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
