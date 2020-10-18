1/
Diana Fern Melton
1921 - 2020
Diana Fern Melton (nee Hochmuth) lately of Olympia Fields, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 31, 2020, one week before her 99th birthday. Diana was born September 5, 1921 in La Valle WI., and saw many changes during her long and productive life. She was married to Norman Stein for 22 years, and later to Russ Melton for 41 years, both deceased. She is survived by her three daughters; Marsha Spector, Cheryl Stein, and Denise Stein; two stepdaughters, Emily Nolan and Kathy Melton Colman; five grandchildren; Avi Spector, Daniela Gontownik, Jules Spector, Dovid Spector, Shira Lipsey; and eight great-grandchildren.

Diana received a BS degree from Univ. of Wisconsin, where she met Norman Stein. She was active in many charity and volunteer organizations including serving as President of; American Association of University Women, National Council of Jewish Women (local chapter), and the Flossmoor Women's Club. Diana loved playing bridge with her second husband Russ and friends, quilting, needlepoint, and gourmet cooking. She enjoyed spending summers with Russ and her extended family at their summer home on the Lake Michigan shore. She later moved to Olympia Fields where she made many new friends, and spent her time reading and talking with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Private memorial services have been held.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
