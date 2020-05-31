Diana J. Schumacher, 73, of Springfield, died at 7:37 am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born April 23, 1947 in Chicago, IL to William and Jean (Pacyna) Konopek. She married Daniel Schumacher July 15, 1972.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; one sister, Debra (Jerry) Johnson of Park Ridge, IL; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Demuth of Mt. Carroll, IL and Helen Rhinehart of Colorado and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diana was a fantastic cook and won many ribbons at the Illinois State Fair.
She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Visitation: 9:00-10:00 am, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Dominic Rankin officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, 261 Madison Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
