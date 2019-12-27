Home

Diana K Sanchez nee Wielinga Age 67 of Tinley Park, IL was called to God Peacefully in her own home on Dec. 07, 2019. Diana is and will be missed by all of her loved ones. Diana is Survived by her beloved Husband Paul; Loving Mother of Mark J Morris and Michelle (Dan) Price; Cherished Grandmother of Nathan Price; Loving Sister of Fran (Sam), Grace (John), Thelma and Rhea (Johan); Diana was Preceded in Death by her Parents Oscar & Thelma, Brothers Oscar & Mark and Her Son James Lloyd Morris III; Diana was a friend to all, she loved to cook for her family & friends. Diana Loved animals and Nature, took in strays, people and animals Alike.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
