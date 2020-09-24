1/1
Diana K. Somrek
Diana K. Somrek, age 72, peacefully passed away at her home with her family at her side on Monday, September 14th. She will be sorely missed by her husband Robert, her son John, and her sister-in-law Joanne. Diana taught in Gower District 62 for 32 years. She was the fond 3rd grade teacher of over 900 students, many of whom still kept in touch with her. She was well respected not only by her students and their parents but also enjoyed a warm relationship with her colleagues and many friends. After retirement in 2003 Diana continued to teach and enrich students through tutoring. She will be missed. We request that remembrances be made in the form of a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/donate) in loving memory of Diana. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in the late Spring/early Summer. For funeral info 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com


Published in PL-Doings on Sep. 24, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Dear Robert- My condolences to you and your family on the passing of your wife. I wish we could see you and all of our fellow volunteers so that we could tell you in person and share one another’s company.
But our thoughts are with you all the same.
Tanya Hemphill Padilla
Friend
