Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Diana Johnson
Diana Lynn Johnson Obituary
Diana Lynn Johnson nee Maher, age 62, at rest

July 26th at her home in Homer Glen, formerly of Hickory Hills. Cherished daughter of the late James P. and Betty J. nee Jorgensen. Loving niece of John (Mary) Maher, George (Phyllis) Maher, the late Helen (the late William) Gamen and Gevevieve O'Connor, also many cousins. Visitation Wednesday 10am until time of service 11:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019
