Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Incarnation Church

Diana M. Barry

Diana M. Barry Obituary
Diana M. Barry, 81 years. Loving sister of the late Mike Barry, Maureen Begeske, and Kathleen Carey. Cherished aunt of 12 and great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for a 9:30 A.M. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The Diana Barry Endowment Scholarship for Clinical Nutrition was established in 2005 in her honor through the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
