|
|
Diana M. Barry, 81 years. Loving sister of the late Mike Barry, Maureen Begeske, and Kathleen Carey. Cherished aunt of 12 and great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for a 9:30 A.M. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The Diana Barry Endowment Scholarship for Clinical Nutrition was established in 2005 in her honor through the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020