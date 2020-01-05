|
|
Diana M. Lutz nee Frodyma passed away December 22, 2019. She was born on the south side of Chicago, into a loving circle of family and friends. She came to be known as "Diane" or, simply "Di", to the many who came to know and love her.
Diana received her undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago - Circle Campus, and her Masters in Education from Northern Illinois University, where she also served in many roles in the Department of Student Living, and where she formed lifelong friendships with students and staff.In 1980, she moved to Philadelphia, PA to work as an Assistant Director in the University Of Pennsylvania Division of Residential Living. While at Penn, she met her husband-to-be, Joseph Lutz, of Philadelphia, PA. They married on June 19, 1982, and were blessed with over 37 years of loving marriage. Diana continued work in student-related jobs at other colleges and universities in the Philadelphia area until her retirement.Diana was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Frodyma, her brother, Richard Frodyma and her mother, Frances Frodyma. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lutz, and by many cousins and their families, with whom she was very close, including Helen Pekny (the late Frank), of South Pasadena, CA, Ronald Altman (Eleanor) of Dade City, FL, Halina Kiebala, of Chicago, IL, the late Frank Fodyma (Ada), of Downers Grove, IL, Conrad Frodyma (Elaine), of Tinley Park, IL, as well as numerous cousins living throughout Poland. She was especially proud of her beloved goddaughters; Jacqui Pekny Magnuson (Eric) and her daughter, Stefi Magnuson, of Las Vegas, NV , Lisa Altman Brackett (Richard) and her daughter, Hannah Brackett of Lakeland FL, and of her irrepressible "boys", Ronald Edmund Altman (Pamela) and Kameron James Altman, of Port Richey, FL
Visitation, Thursday January 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave, Chicago. Funeral Friday, January 10, 2020; family and friends will meet at St. Joseph Church (7240 W. 57th St., Summit, IL 60501) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org would be appreciated. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020