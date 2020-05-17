Diana Marie Trampf, 74 formerly of Arlington Heights was born March 14, 1946 in Chicago to Alvin and Arlene Trampf and passed away May 7, 2020. Diana was the dear sister of the late Joseph Trampf, Norman (Sharon) Trampf and Robert (Vivian) Trampf; loving aunt of Laura Myers, Pamela (Raymond) Pociask, Suzanne Plezbert, Jo Anna Plezbert and Melissa (Matthew) Ernst and great-aunt of many. Funeral Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association appreciated. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.