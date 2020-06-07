I love my Aunt Di so much and I will miss her greatly. Over the past few years, whenever I had my Mom (her sister, Frances) here in Florida, I would bring my Mom up to Aunt Di's for a visit, so that they could see each other. We would have lunch and then go back to Aunt Di's house and just talk for a while. I'm so happy that we got that time together. A few years back we even had Uncle Bill, their brother, fly in from California for a visit. What an awesome day that was. It was so great having them all together again after such a long time.



Aunt Di, you'll be missed. I love you.



Sue

Sue Wieland