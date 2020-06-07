Diana Phillips Brashears -July1st, 1923 to June 3rd, 2020
Born in Montclair, New Jersey, she died from complications of aortic stenosis at her home In Vero
Beach, Florida.
At Wells College in Aurora, New York, (matriculated 1946) Di met and married the love of her life,
Edwin Lawrence Brashears, Jr., Larry.
As she was descending the steps of the college library, he approached her and said, "I'm going to marry you." He was attending Cornell University at the time. An athlete and avid sailor he was to become the President and owner of the Drake Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.
He won her heart and after marrying, they moved to Winnetka, Illinois where they raised three children: Lawrence and wife Carole, who reside in Vero Beach, Florida; their two daughters, Nicole and Katharine and three grandchildren; Stanley and wife Karen; their two daughters, Elizabeth and Lauren, and two grandchildren, and a daughter Diana, who lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is also survived by her sister, Francis.
She is preceded in death by her brother William.
Married for 57 years, Di did a substantial amount of volunteer work some of which are as follows: She was President of the Winnetka Auxiliary Board of Planned Parenthood, a volunteer at Evanston Hospital and her most fulfilling roll, working with patients, specifically quadriplegics, at what was formerly the Rehabilitation Institute, now the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. It is there where she became President of the Women's Board, responsible for their fund raising and after two years Chairman of the Board.
She traveled extensively during her life, both hotel related travel and other. She adored the game of bridge, the English language, crossword puzzles, poetry, the piano, her family and her many friends.
A celebration of life will held at a later date.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Motoko, Kim and Deysi for their excellent care, compassion and love.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, 355 East Erie Street, Chicago, Illinois 60611or The Riverside Theatre,3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home,Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at ww.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.